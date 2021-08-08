General

Tokyo Games: Lack of funds hits SA’s effort

Tatjana Schoenmaker notwithstanding, SA had a poor Olympics

The late Barbara Dowell, once the face of synchronised swimming in SA, was a wonderful raconteur with a library of anecdotes. At the 2016 Olympic trials in Durban she told me of how she had visited London during the 1948 Games, and recounted an amusing tale about one of SA’s marathon runners.



He was lying third as he entered the tunnel into the stadium and, suddenly realising that he, as the about-to-be bronze medallist, would be photographed, decided he needed to make himself presentable...