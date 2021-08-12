Netball Proteas to take on Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago in the Caribbean

Netball SA (NSA) have confirmed that the Proteas will play in the Margaret Beckford Sunshine Series against hosts Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago between October 10 and 23.

Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst has selected a strong 16-member squad for the tour to be captained by Bongiwe Msomi in the matches against the fourth-ranked Jamaica, and minnows Trinidad and Tobago.

The team was selected during the training camp that concludes in Rustenburg on Friday where a number of younger and inexperienced players with the President’s XII and Baby Proteas (U21) were given opportunities.

The last time SA took to court was in March when they played in the Spar Tri-Nations Challenge against Uganda and Namibia in Cape Town, which they won comfortably.

“This training camp has been an exciting one for us,” Badenhorst said.

“It was the first time that I could spend some time with the players in training before going into trials and selections. I am honestly happy with the performance of the players. It is always great to have a balance of both new and experienced players in camp and we were also able to give some of the younger players a bit of a run.

“We are looking forward to a great series in Jamaica and getting more game time for some of the players, especially at this level. We need these types of games and competitions ahead of the Commonwealth Games and World Cup. We will use every playing opportunity to build our team and make sure that we achieve our podium finish goal in 2023,” added Badenhorst.

NSA president Cecilia Molokwane said the series in the Caribbean is a significant part of preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 World Cup.

“As a federation, it is very important that we give coach Dorette and her management team the support that they need as they get a team that will play in Jamaica, the Commonwealth Games and lastly the World Cup.

“We have made it very clear that we cannot be the hosts of the World Cup and then bow out in the group stages. A podium finish is first prize for us. For us to get this, we need to make sure that we begin to fine-tune the team that will do the job for us,” said Molokwane.

“We have the utmost confidence in the team that the coaches have selected. We believe that this is a good start for us as we build a team that will play against Trinidad and Tobago, and the Sunshine girls.

“All the players that are here understand the responsibility bestowed upon them and I trust that they will take ownership of it. We wish them everything of the best,” concluded Molokwane.

Players Selected for the Series against Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago

Defence: Phumza Maweni, Boitumelo Mahloko, Shadine van der Merwe, Karla Pretorius, Simoné Rabie

Mid-Court: Bongiwe Msomi (c), Refiloe Nketsa, Tshinakaho Mdau, Izette Griesel, Khanyisa Chawane, Jessica du Plessis

Shooters: Lenize Potgieter, Ine-Marí Venter, Lefebré Rademan, Sigi Burger, Elmeré van der Berg