WATCH | Sports minister Mthethwa: Fans will need a jab to enter stadiums

The government aims to harness the public’s desire to return to sports stadiums and arts, cultural and music events to galvanise support for its Covid-19 vaccination drive, deputy president David Mabuza said on Wednesday.

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa could not give a timeline on a return of fans to sports stadiums and music concerts. Speaking at the launch of the government’s “Return to Play — it’s in your hands” campaign at 2010 World Cup final venue FNB Stadium on Wednesday , the message from Mabuza and Mthethwa was clear — that such outcomes depend on as many South Africans being vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Mthethwa clarified that when fans return to stadiums and events, vaccination will be a prerequisite.

As the government embarks on a programme to combat vaccine hesitancy, and stepping up a door-to-door and pop-up venue drive, Mabuza pointed to international examples of fans being back at stadiums and events in countries with high vaccination rates.

He said by getting fans back in stadiums “our hope is to unlock the country and ensure that the creative industries and sporting economies return to some normality”.

“If we so desire to return to our stadiums, to our theatres, to our concerts, to our fashion shows, it lies with us to go out and mobilise our people, our communities, to vaccinate,” Mabuza, chair of the interministerial committee on Covid-19 vaccines, said.

“A vaccinated nation is what it will take to again open the stadiums for the popular Soweto derby we know, our Cape Town Jazz Festival, to go back to Macufe, the Joy of Jazz, the Durban July.

“A vaccinated nation is a very important milestone that will take us back to normality.”