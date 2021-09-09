'Not an easy one to swallow,' says SA's Lloyd Harris after US Open quarterfinal exit

SA tennis ace Lloyd Harris’ dream run at the US Open is sadly over after his quarterfinal defeat to Germany’s fourth seed Alex Zverev in New York.

The 24-year-old South African was unable to produce his best during the match against Zverev, who triumphed in straight sets, 7-6 6-3 6-4.

“Yeah, obviously not an easy one to swallow,” said Harris, who is ranked 46th in the world.

“It was really a tough match and I am little bit disappointed. I mean, it was a little bit of a roller coaster match. I had my opportunities and things didn't exactly go my way.

“Yeah, the level wasn't quite where it needed to be. A little disappointing in that regard but nonetheless, still a lot of positives to take from the week.

“But not an ideal match.”