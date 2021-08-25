Lloyd Harris oozes confidence ahead of US Open

On a good run of form, SA's Lloyd Harris said he is feeling confident as he prepares for the US Open next week.

The 24-year-old rising star climbed to a career-high 46th place in the ATP rankings last week, reaping the rewards of a breakthrough year which saw him reach the final of the Dubai Championships.

While countryman Kevin Anderson has struggled with injuries, Harris' fine form has seen him cement his place as SA's top-ranked singles player.

“It's a big honour and privilege to be No 1 in SA and represent my country each week on tour,” said Harris.