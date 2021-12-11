Sport

Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole in Abu Dhabi decider

11 December 2021 - 18:40 By Reuters
Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing looks on in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11 2021.
Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing looks on in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 11 2021.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen landed a big blow in his winner-takes-all title battle with Lewis Hamilton by seizing pole position for Formula One's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.

Mercedes' seven-time world champion Hamilton will line up alongside on the front row, with Verstappen on the quicker soft tyres for the start and the Briton going for the more durable mediums.

The pair are level on points in the standings, with Verstappen ahead 9-8 on race wins - meaning he will be champion regardless of where he finishes if Hamilton fails to score for any reason.

"I didn't expect that, but amazing job guys," said the Dutch 24-year-old over the team radio after being told he had secured pole under the Yas Marina floodlights for the second successive season.

"That was a fantastic lap from him," said Hamilton. "We’re in a good position with our tyres for tomorrow and I hope we can have a good race."

The pole was Verstappen's 10th of the 22-race season, more than anyone else, and he was helped with a vital slipstream 'tow' down the straights behind his ever-helpful Mexican team mate Sergio Perez, who qualified fourth.

"It was a great team work," said Perez. "Very pleased for Max that I managed to support him there."

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified only sixth in his last race for Mercedes.

Team boss Christian Horner said Verstappen's lap of one minute 22.109 seconds was one of his best of the year and the Dutch driver sounded remarkably relaxed given the amount of pressure on him.

"It's very important to have a good start and from there onwards we just try to do our race to the very best, then we'll see where we end up," said the 2020 race winner.

Hamilton had been fastest in practice and the first phase of qualifying but Verstappen was top in the second phase after he 'flat-spotted' his set of medium tyres and switched to the soft Pirellis.

"The lockup wasn't ideal so it kind of forced our hand," said Horner.

Hamilton had lapped nearly half a second faster than Verstappen to top the first session ahead of Bottas, with both doing a run more than the Red Bull driver, but ended up with a best effort of 1:22.480.

The first phase was briefly halted for a loose bollard to be removed after it was hit by Haas driver Mick Schumacher and then run over by McLaren's Lando Norris.

George Russell, 17th, was outqualified by Williams team mate Nicholas Latifi in the Briton's final session before replacing Bottas next season.

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion with Ferrari, will start his 349th and final race before retirement in 18th place.

READ MORE

Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown

Lewis Hamilton pushed Formula One rival Max Verstappen off the top of the time sheets to end the opening day of practice for their title showdown at ...
Sport
1 day ago

FIA's Masi sends out collision warning ahead of Formula One title showdown

Formula One drivers could face suspension or lose all their points for driving in an unsportsmanlike manner, race director Michael Masi has warned ...
Sport
2 days ago

F1 extends contract with Abu Dhabi to 2030

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be staying on the Formula One calendar until at least 2030, the sport announced on Thursday ahead of the season-ending ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. OPINION | PSL on a fast track to becoming an administrative embarrassment Soccer
  2. Benni McCarthy: 'I hope Chiefs don't get punished for something happening in ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | World Cup star Teko Modise recalls living as a street kid Soccer
  4. City boss John Comitis: ‘I hope Kaizer Chiefs come to their senses’ Soccer
  5. Irene lodge in bio-bubble lockdown ahead of Indian team's arrival Cricket

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...