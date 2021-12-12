Sport

Max Verstappen takes Formula One title with last lap overtake

12 December 2021 - 17:23 By Reuters
Race winner and 2021 Formula One World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing is congratulated by runner up in the race and championship Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Race winner and 2021 Formula One World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing is congratulated by runner up in the race and championship Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and his first Formula One title with a last lap overtake on Sunday to deny championship rival Lewis Hamilton a record eighth crown in a race full of controversy.

Hamilton's Mercedes team won the constructors' title for an unprecedented eighth successive year but Verstappen, 24, made sure it was not another double. The season-ending race started and ended with an argument — tears of joy on one side and rage on the other, Mercedes furious with race director Michael Masi as the drivers' title disappeared so close to the chequered flag.

Red Bull had said they needed a miracle to win as Hamilton headed towards the title and a late safety car intervention provided just that opportunity. With one racing lap to the finish and the Dutch driver on fresher tyres, Verstappen hunted down Hamilton and made the move.

“It's insane,” said the first Dutch world champion who had started the day on pole position and level on points with Hamilton and whose hopes sank and rose as the stewards intervened.

“This is unbelievable guys! Can we do this for another 10-15 years together,” he had said over the radio. “We needed a bit of luck and we got it,” said team boss Christian Horner. Verstappen ended the season with 10 wins to Hamilton's eight, having also led more laps and taken more poles and podiums.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished the race in third place.

READ MORE

Hamilton fastest ahead of Verstappen in final Abu Dhabi practice

Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen to the fastest lap in the final practice session of the Formula One season, marking himself out as favourite for ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole in Abu Dhabi decider

Red Bull's Max Verstappen landed a big blow in his winner-takes-all title battle with Lewis Hamilton by seizing pole position for Formula One's ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mazepin out of Abu Dhabi GP after positive Covid-19 test

Russian Formula One rookie Nikita Mazepin will not race in Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing positive for Covid-19, his Haas ...
Motoring
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi shockingly manhandled at Orlando Stadium Soccer
  2. WATCH | World Cup star Teko Modise recalls living as a street kid Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy: 'I hope Chiefs don't get punished for something happening in ... Soccer
  4. OPINION | PSL on a fast track to becoming an administrative embarrassment Soccer
  5. Samuel Eto'o elected president of Cameroon ruling body Fecafoot Soccer

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...