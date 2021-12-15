Sport

WATCH | Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

15 December 2021 - 16:29 By Reuters
Lewis Hamilton poses with his mother Carmen Lockhart for a photo after he was made a Knight Bachelor by Charles, Prince of Wales, at Windsor Castle on December 15 2021.
Lewis Hamilton poses with his mother Carmen Lockhart for a photo after he was made a Knight Bachelor by Charles, Prince of Wales, at Windsor Castle on December 15 2021.
Image: Andrew Matthews/Pool via REUTERS

Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood for services to motorsport on Wednesday, days after he lost what would have been a record eighth title after a tense last lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton holds the record for most race wins with 103 and is tied with German great Michael Schumacher on seven drivers' championships.

The 36-year-old Briton, the sport's only black driver, was made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted after the late Australian Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss and triple champion Jackie Stewart, and the only one to receive the award while still racing.

Other active sportsmen who have received a knighthood are cycling's Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 metres gold medallist Mo Farah, twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and England cricketer Alastair Cook.

Hamilton lost the 2021 title to Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Sunday. The two were equal on points before the final race in Abu Dhabi, where the Dutchman overtook Hamilton on the final lap to lift his maiden title.

Reuters

MORE:

Appeal would make Mercedes look like bad losers, says Ecclestone

Lewis Hamilton was not robbed of a Formula One championship and Mercedes will look like bad losers if they appeal Max Verstappen's success, the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen back behind the wheel with golden shoes

Max Verstappen donned golden shoes as he got back behind the wheel for tyre testing in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday after winning the Formula One world ...
Motoring
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ex-Chiefs and Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral: ‘Sundowns is the big club now, ... Soccer
  2. Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi: 'One of the most disgraceful scenes ever seen in SA ... Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates coach Davids on Peprah: 'I don't think we've even seen half of ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs will be understrength again when they meet Royal AM Soccer
  5. WATCH | World Cup star Teko Modise recalls living as a street kid Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating
EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...