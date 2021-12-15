WATCH | Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton received his knighthood for services to motorsport on Wednesday, days after he lost what would have been a record eighth title after a tense last lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton holds the record for most race wins with 103 and is tied with German great Michael Schumacher on seven drivers' championships.

The 36-year-old Briton, the sport's only black driver, was made a Knight Bachelor by Britain's Prince Charles during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.