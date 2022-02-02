Change in order for Black Caps

New Zealand's batting will have significant gaps in experience when they take on SA in two Tests later this month.

They will still be without captain and talisman Kane Williamson who is recovering from an elbow injury.

Williamson did not participate in the 1-1 drawn series against Bangladesh last month after being sidelined in the series against India last December.

His confirmed absence, along with the retirement of Ross Taylor in the Bangladesh series, means New Zealand will be missing almost 200 Tests worth of experience between them. The Black Caps have not gone into a Test without them featuring on the team sheet since 2008.

Reshuffle on the cards

The absence of the experienced duo may result in a reshuffle of the batting order that may feature strong SA connections.

The team will be captained by opener Tom Latham who scored a mammoth 252 to help set up a series levelling win against Bangladesh last month.

Johannesburg-born Devon Conway, who has made a sensational start to his Test career, will feel added responsibility in the top order, but it is in the middle order where the shifts will occur.

Henry Nicholls will occupy one of the spots from four to six while the remaining two are likely to be contested by Daryl Mitchell, son of John who coach the Ellis Park-based Lions, Hamish Rutherford, son of Ken who captained Gauteng, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra.

Conway has been remarkable in his first five matches at the highest level. He is yet to fail in the first innings of a Test having bagged a double ton, two centuries and a couple of 50s.

By contrast his highest second innings score is 23.

Rutherford could bring pedigree, not form

Rutherford, however, doesn't have the same blazing form and has seen limited red ball action of late. His last first-class game was in late November. However, in Tests he averages significantly more at home than on tour.

Mitchell featured in the second Test against Bangladesh and scored just three.

New Zealand will announce their team later this week.

The first Test is due to start on February 17 and the second on February 25. Both will be played in Christchurch.