Luus says Wanderers pitches are ideal preparation for New Zealand World Cup

Momentum Proteas stand-in captain Suné Luus believes the challenges posed by the Wanderers pitches in the ongoing ODI series against the West Indies could not have been better preparation for the pitches they will find in New Zealand, where the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will take place from March 4 to April 3.

SA and the West Indies are using the four-match series, which concludes on Sunday, as final preparation for the World Cup.

Luus said the wet weather that has soaked Johannesburg has made pitches at the Wanderers similar to what they can expect to find in the six host cities of Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga and Wellington.