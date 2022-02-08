Kuhle Sonkosi's hilarious 'post-match analysis' on return of load-shedding will have you in stitches

The internet’s favourite sports commentator Kuhle Sonkosi has made light of the return of Eskom's load-shedding, leaving social media in stitches with his witty “post-match” analysis of the blackouts.

The embattled power utility implemented stage 2 load-shedding from 9pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday.

Eskom said this was due to more breakdowns in generating units, with total breakdowns now amounting to more than 16,000MW.

Taking to social media, “coach” Sonkosi provided a comic analysis of the situation.

“We are back again and it's exciting to be back. We took some time off in December and January to allow the coals to be used to hookah pipes. Otherwise, it's good for us to be back.

“We saw in January that it was a tough time for people, obviously trying to get through it and waiting for payday. So after payday, we saw hope and we felt it was time for us to come back as the agents of inconvenience,” quipped Sonkosi.

He joked that the more Eskom continued being an inconvenience, the more it got to “shine”.

“This is a big year for us. We turn 14 this year so it's an exciting time. We've gone from load-shedding to blackouts, it's the year for change. We are never leaving, we made a home in SA and the thrill of inconveniencing people is something we look forward to,” he said.