Sport

Stephen Mokoka breaks world 50km record in Gqeberha

06 March 2022 - 11:51 By SPORTS REPORTER
Stephen Mokoka has broken the world 50km record. File photo
Stephen Mokoka has broken the world 50km record. File photo
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

SA’s Stephen Mokoka stepped up to 50km in style on Sunday, running 2:40:13 to break the men’s world record for the distance at the Nedbank #Runified 50km in Gqeberha, World Athletics has reported.

The three-time Olympian has been running marathons for more than a decade but made history in his very first 50km event, a World Athletics Elite Label road race.

Mokoka followed the pacemaker through halfway in 1:21:02, breaking away after 30km with a 2:56 kilometre to put himself on world record schedule. He held that pace on the 10km loop course and ran his way solo to the finish line to win by almost four minutes.

Mokoka improved the inaugural world 50km record of 2:42:07 that had been set by Ethiopia’s Ketema Negasa at the same event last year.

“I’m tired,” Mokoka said with a smile in his post-race interview. “It’s a long way and I don’t know how I’m going to feel later, but I enjoyed it.”

Given the increasing popularity of 50km road races, the decision to add the distance to the list of events for which world records are recognised was made at the 225th World Athletics Council meeting in Tokyo in July.

Negasa’s 2:42:07 was then ratified as the inaugural men’s world 50km record at the start of this year, while the 3:04:24 run by SA’s Irvette van Zyl in the same 2021 event was ratified as the world 50km record for a women-only race.

That time had been the target for athletes in Sunday’s #Runified 50km but while it remained out of reach, Ethiopia’s Amelework Fikadu Bosho claimed a dominant women’s race win with her 3:04:58 performance.

Kenya’s Shelmith Muriuki was second in 3:08:30, while Van Zyl was third in 3:13:23.

In the men’s race, Tete Dijana was runner-up to Mokoka, clocking 2:44:08, with their compatriot Edward Mothibi third in 2:45:27.

The World Athletics website confirmed the record is subject to the usual ratification procedure.

READ MORE

Stephen Mokoka aims for 12km personal best in Cape Town

Veteran runner Stephen Mokoka is hoping to beat his 33min 34sec personal best in what he’s expecting to be a quick Absa Cape Town 12K City Run on ...
Sport
3 months ago

Steyn and Mokoka headline glittering Cape Town Marathon fields

Organisers of the 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon have announced impressive men’s and women’s fields headlined by top South African runners Stephen ...
Sport
5 months ago

Gritty Gelant and macho Mokoka no match for Kenya's marathon giant

SA’s last hope of a fourth medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games faded quietly when Stephen Mokoka quit a little past the halfway mark of the men’s ...
Sport
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MaMkhize explains Andile Mpisane's new administrative role at Royal AM Soccer
  2. Game changer Pitso Mosimane is in danger Sport
  3. Kaizer Chiefs rubbishes reports claiming it banished teen sensation Mfundo ... Soccer
  4. 'We don’t ask permission to cry out to be rescued': Steve Komphela offers fans ... Soccer
  5. WATCH: Football fans protest ahead of Soweto derby to push for reopening of ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations