Women give SA two more golds at African championships

A rag-tag men’s 4x100m relay outfit did well to land silver on the third day of the African championships in Mauritius on Friday, but it was left to the women to push up SA’s gold medal count by two to five.

Miranda Coetzee did it on the track while winning the 400m and Mire Reinstorf claimed the pole-vault title with Nicole Janse van Rensburg taking the bronze.

Coetzee was the only competitor to break 52 seconds in the one-lap contest, comfortably breaking the tape in 51.82 sec.

In the men’s 400m Zakhiti Nene ended fourth in 45.54, being denied a spot on the podium by a mere seven-thousandths of a second.

Reinstorf cleared 3.80m and Van Rensburg 3.70m.

The relay men went into battle without sprint ace Akani Simbine, the anchor of this team since 2014, who sat out because of a quad muscle niggle after Thursday’s 100m final where he took silver.

Clarence Munyai, who competes in the 200m heats on Saturday, was also missing from the line-up.