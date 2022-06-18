Collin Morikawa, Joel Dahmen lead star-packed US Open

From there, he made five birdies -three on the back nine — to offset two more bogeys.

“I got it in in the least amount of strokes possible on that hole after what happened,” McIlroy said.

“I stayed patient and I knew I was going to give myself chances if I just hit the ball the way I have been hitting it.”

Playing in Morikawa's group, Rahm made an early move with a 9-foot eagle putt at the par-5 14th. After a string of pars and a bogey at No. 1, Rahm birdied two of his last five holes to improve to 4 under.

“It was about as enjoyable as a US Open walk can be, really,” Rahm said.

“When you have two guys playing as good as we both were, I think it makes it even better for us as well.”

Scheffler had the shot of the day in the early wave.

At No. 14, his third shot from out of the rough rolled onto the green and straight to the cup for an eagle.

Scheffler won four events in his six starts earlier this season, culminating at the Masters, his first major title.

“I don't really come to tournaments expecting too much. I just show up and try to do my best,” Scheffler said on the CBS broadcast.

“I've been hitting the ball really well this year and playing some good golf and I'm just trying to continue to do that.”

Scheffler was tied for eighth at 3 under with Nick Hardy (68), Matthew NeSmith (69), Patrick Rodgers (68) and Brian Harman (69).

Sam Burns (67), England's Matt Fitzpatrick (70) and Canada's Adam Hadwin (72) were at 2 under. Hadwin, the first-round leader, followed Thursday's 66 with a 2-over round, but he birdied his final two holes to end on a positive note.

Notable names at 1 under included Xander Schauffele (69), Keegan Bradley (69) and Will Zalatoris (70). Sweden's David Lingmerth (72) briefly held the lead at 5 under by going 2 under through his first 10 holes, but four bogeys in his last six relegated him to 1 under as well.

The cut line wound up at 3 over par, with the top 60 players and ties advancing to the weekend. Brooks Koepka (even), Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (even), Justin Thomas (1 over), Dustin Johnson (1 over), Bryson DeChambeau (2 over), Jordan Spieth (2 over) and Patrick Cantlay (3 over) made the cut.

Notable players who missed the cut included Sergio Garcia of Spain, Sungjae Im of South Korea, Webb Simpson, Shane Lowry of Ireland, Jim Furyk and Billy Horschel at 4 over.

Phil Mickelson followed his opening-round 78 with a 73 Friday and finished 11 over, missing the cut by a mile.