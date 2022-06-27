Back at Wimbledon: Serena needed time to heal after rough 2021

Serena Williams needed to heal physically and mentally in a difficult year away from tennis due to injuries and had doubts about her comeback at one stage, the former world number one said on Saturday as she prepares to return to Wimbledon.

Williams, 40, limped out of her first-round match last year at the grass court Grand Slam — where she has claimed seven of her 23 majors — after a leg injury.

“I don't know. I didn't retire. I needed to heal physically, mentally. Yeah, I had no plans, to be honest. I just didn't know when I would come back. I didn't know how I would come back,” Williams said.