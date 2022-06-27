×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Back at Wimbledon: Serena needed time to heal after rough 2021

27 June 2022 - 09:23 By Reuters
Serena Williams of The US reacts during a training session ahead of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on June 25 2022.
Serena Williams of The US reacts during a training session ahead of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on June 25 2022.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Serena Williams needed to heal physically and mentally in a difficult year away from tennis due to injuries and had doubts about her comeback at one stage, the former world number one said on Saturday as she prepares to return to Wimbledon.

Williams, 40, limped out of her first-round match last year at the grass court Grand Slam — where she has claimed seven of her 23 majors — after a leg injury.

“I don't know. I didn't retire. I needed to heal physically, mentally. Yeah, I had no plans, to be honest. I just didn't know when I would come back. I didn't know how I would come back,” Williams said.

The American has slid down to 1,204 in the rankings and needed a wild card from Wimbledon organisers the All England Lawn Tennis Club to compete in the main draw of the women's singles. She warmed up for the major, which starts on Monday, by teaming up with Tunisian Ons Jabeur in doubles at this week's Eastbourne event where the pair reached the quarterfinals before an injury to Jabeur ended their campaign.

“Wimbledon is such a great place to be, and it just worked out,” Williams said.

“I went into this saying I would play Eastbourne. I would never be ready for singles, I will play doubles and see how I felt. I probably could have played singles there.

“But the doubles was great — I felt more prepared than I thought I would a month or two months or three months ago. So it was surprising, but also it's a fun time to be out there and to enjoy it. Just to be out on the court again was cool.”

Williams, who has been drawn to face France's Harmony Tan in the first round, said she felt like she was injured for the whole of 2021 after Wimbledon.

“Last year was tough — I ripped my hamstring. I don't think anyone ever wants to do that. The whole experience was rough.

“From there I tried to make New York. I gave everything I could, just every day getting ready or trying to make it. But then it's like, I'm not going to make it. Hung up my rackets for a little bit until I could just heal.

“It's a tough injury actually to have what I had last year. It was no fun.”

READ MORE

Wimbledon favourite Iga Swiatek still figuring out grass

Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek is the red hot favourite to win the Wimbledon title but admits that grasscourt tennis is something she is still ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer on Wimbledon return

Rafa Nadal returns to Wimbledon for the first time in three years but it will feel a little odd for the Spaniard who, for the first time at the All ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Kyrgios poised for major breakthrough at Wimbledon: Evert

Nick Kyrgios could finally be ready to deliver on the promise he has flashed throughout his turbulent career when he brings his powerful game to the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Williams makes winning return after year out in Eastbourne doubles

Serena Williams made a winning return to action at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday as she and partner Ons Jabeur came from a set down to beat ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. I’ll pay for Pitso to coach Bafana, says Motsepe Sport
  2. Ria Ledwaba is no longer Safa vice-president, CEO Motlanthe clarifies Soccer
  3. Danny Jordaan wins Safa presidential election by landslide Soccer
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Black mark for White: Bulls coach dropped ball after URC defeat Sport
  5. Patrice Motsepe: 'I can fully understand the unhappiness of Ahly over Morocco ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms
40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'