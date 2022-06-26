Nadal missing old sparring partner Federer on Wimbledon return

“But, of course, to have somebody like him as a rival, that he's amazingly good, it helps let you know the things that you have to do better.”

Federer has hinted at making a comeback after Wimbledon with an eye on the US Open, which could allow Nadal to complete his collection against the Swiss great.

“We've been playing in every big stadium, but not in New York — that's the only thing that bothers me a little bit, that we never played in New York,” Nadal said.

Nadal's appearance at Wimbledon was thrown into doubt over a foot injury that required him to have a numbing injection at the French Open just to get through his matches. A small surgical procedure since has allowed him to play without terrible pain, but the Spaniard said that he does not know whether the injury will flare up again.

“I can't tell you if I'm going to be in this positive moment for one week, for two days, or for three months,” he said.

“Of course, the treatment that I did didn't fix my injury, not improving my injury at all, but it can take out a little bit of the pain. That's the main goal.

“For the last two weeks, I didn't have one terrible day where I can't move at all. Of course, some days are better; some days are a bit worse.”

Nadal opens his quest for a third Wimbledon title against Argentine debutant Francisco Cerundolo.