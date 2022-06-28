Raducanu shrugs off poor build-up to show her mettle

“Alison's game is really awkward. She has great hands; she'll chip one back and it will just die on the floor. Then she'll hit one and it's really flat and fast. You don't really know what's going to come at you.”

Just as Raducanu is gaining experience from her whirlwind year opponents are learning more about her. In contrast to her freewheeling, nothing-to-lose hitting en route to the US Open title, she is now being forced to learn on the job.

“When no-one knows you, no-one knows your game, that is something that I experienced in a positive way last summer,” she said.

“Since then I think that people have definitely watched me and raised their level and raised their game and played some great tennis. I haven't necessarily played badly in a lot of the matches I've lost.”

American Danielle Collins was the highest women's seed to fall on day one at Wimbledon as she went down 5-7 6-4 6-4 to Marie Bouzkova.

Australian Open runner-up Collins, seeded seven, looked on course for the second round after taking a tight opener but came unstuck against the 66th-ranked Czech player.

Bouzkova faces another American next in the form of Ann Li.Another seed to fall in the women's draw was number 22 Martina Trevisan, a French Open semifinalist this month, who was thrashed 6-2 6-0 by fellow Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto.