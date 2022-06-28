Murray through despite slow start, Alcaraz survives five-set whirlwind

Twice former champion Andy Murray showed he still has plenty to offer at Wimbledon as he overcame a slow start to beat Australian James Duckworth on Centre Court on Monday.

For once the British spotlight has not been focused quite so squarely on the 35-year-old Murray in the Wimbledon build-up, courtesy of US Open champion Emma Raducanu's meteoric rise.

Raducanu had earlier marked her Centre Court debut in style by beating dangerous Belgian Alison van Uytvanck and for a while against Duckworth, Murray looked in danger of letting the side down as he laboured on the pristine turf.

But after dropping the first set, the former world number one showed his pedigree to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 and set up a second-round clash with big-serving American John Isner.