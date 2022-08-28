Ahead of US Open defence, Raducanu highlights depth of women’s field

“I think also since then, qualifying is viewed as a good thing. I don't think it's viewed as, 'Oh, you're in qualifying',” Raducanu said ahead of the start of the main draw of the US Open from Monday.

“But I also think that a lot of other players in the field have the belief that, 'I can do that, too'. Maybe before there was this stigma that only the top few players could do it. I think what we achieved shows that anything can happen really.”

Raducanu said memories of how nervous she was on the morning of the 2021 final flooded back to her when she returned to Flushing Meadows for her title defence.

“I think defending a title is just something that the press makes up. I'm just taking it one match at a time,” she said, adding that she did not have any injury issues.

“As I said last year, I'm just going to do things my way.”