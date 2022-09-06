Listen to Robert Marawa's wrap of the weekend's action on Marawa Sports Worldwide.
Topics include the Springboks' excellent bounce-back win against the Wallabies in Sydney, Manchester United's win against Arsenal and whether Benni McCarthy is having an effect as forwards coach at the Red Devils, and Max Verstappen winning the Dutch Grand Prix.
Also looked at are Orlando Pirates' 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium, Kaizer Chiefs' draw against AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns's surprise loss to Gavin Hunt's SuperSport United.
PODCAST | Marawa’s wrap of the weekend’s sports action
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
