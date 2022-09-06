×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

PODCAST | Marawa’s wrap of the weekend’s sports action

06 September 2022 - 09:31 By Sports staff
Miguel Timm of Orlando Pirates and Karim Kimvuidi of Maritzburg United challenge for an aerial ball in the DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on September 4 2022.
Miguel Timm of Orlando Pirates and Karim Kimvuidi of Maritzburg United challenge for an aerial ball in the DStv Premiership match at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on September 4 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Listen to Robert Marawa's wrap of the weekend's action on Marawa Sports Worldwide.

Topics include the Springboks' excellent bounce-back win against the Wallabies in Sydney, Manchester United's win against Arsenal and whether Benni McCarthy is having an effect as forwards coach at the Red Devils, and Max Verstappen winning the Dutch Grand Prix.

Also looked at are Orlando Pirates' 1-0 defeat to Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium, Kaizer Chiefs' draw against AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns's surprise loss to Gavin Hunt's SuperSport United.

For more episodes, click here.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PODCAST | It’s something we would explore: Mokwena on Tau and Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says that if Percy Tau wants to return to play in SA the Brazilians would certainly "explore" bringing the ...
Sport
5 days ago

PODCAST | It’s puzzling and hopefully an autopsy will reveal more: Comrades race director

Rowyn James hopes an autopsy will reveal the cause of Mzameleni Mthembu’s death during Sunday’s race.
Sport
6 days ago

PODCAST | Percy Tau has not left Ahly, but could join big SA club within weeks

Percy Tau has not left Al Ahly, but is expected to in weeks, a prominent Egyptian football journalist has said.
Sport
1 week ago

PODCAST | ‘I don’t know much about Percy Tau being unsettled,’ says Sundowns coach Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has refrained from speculation linking unsettled Al Ahly forward Percy Tau with a sensational move back to ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Hastily assembled Bafana exit Chan with 6-1 aggregate defeat to Angola Soccer
  2. Zwane backs Bimenyimana to solve Kaizer Chiefs’ misfiring attack issues Soccer
  3. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane gushes over Ronaldo’s relationship with Benni McCarthy Soccer
  4. AmaZulu coach Truter refuses to throw in the towel to Sundowns Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | Colossal Kolisi takes the Boks to victory Sport

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'