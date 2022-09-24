Sport

Seoposengwe smashes stellar field to win Absa Joburg 10k

24 September 2022 - 11:06 By MATSHELANE MAMABOLO
Nicholas Seoposengwe and his coach Hendrick Ramaala.
Nicholas Seoposengwe and his coach Hendrick Ramaala.
Image: Matshelane Mamabolo

Nicholas Seoposengwe  smashed a stellar crowd to register what is sure to be a breakthrough victory in the Absa Run Your City Joburg 10k on Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old was in the lead bunch from the start and went on to leave his more experienced training mate Precious Mashele and the rest of the contenders in his wake for the victory in 29:42.

It was sweet revenge for Seoposengwe as he beat Andries Sesedi into second place by five seconds.

Back in August, Seoposengwe had to settle for the bridesmaid's role behind Sesedi during the SA National 10km Championships. 

PODCAST | It’s puzzling and hopefully an autopsy will reveal more: Comrades race director

Rowyn James hopes an autopsy will reveal the cause of Mzameleni Mthembu’s death during Sunday’s race.
Sport
3 weeks ago

“It's great to win this one. Being number two at the national championships was OK but not that good. I lost some focus at the nationals. So today I just went hard from the start because I wanted to win. And I am delighted to have done this.”

Seoposengwe admitted the race was tough, given the inclines they had to negotiate.

“It was not an easy race. Joburg is always hard but fortunately I am used to the altitude so I knew what to expect.”

The youngster from the North West is trained by the legendary Hendrick Ramaala and the former New York Marathon champion anticipates great things from his athlete in the future.

“He is a very strong athlete and he is going to do some big things in the future.”

Russian Comrades winner Alexandra Morozova gets her money

The runner wins yet again as she secures her R260,000 booty
News
3 weeks ago

Kabelo Seboko was third in 29:55.

In the women's race, Glenrose Xaba once again carried the SA flag high as she came in second behind Kenyan winner Emmaculate Acholi.

Xaba was pleased with her showing given it came straight after she had won the National Cross Country 10km title in Rustenburg.

“I had a good run today though I felt tightness in my tendon towards the end so I had to hold back a little.”

Xaba will be looking to do just as well if not better in next weekend's Spar Ladies 10km Johannesburg leg.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Second Comrades Marathon runner loses his life

SA's running fraternity is mourning the loss of another Comrades Marathon athlete who died close to the halfway mark on Sunday.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Runner's death mars return of Comrades Marathon

Condolences are pouring in for Mzamo Mthembu, a Durban runner who died during the Comrades Marathon on Sunday.
News
3 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Comrades Marathon shows human endurance at its best

The stories of Alexandra Morozova, Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu, Claude Moshiywa and Jenna Challenor are what the competition is about
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

Emotional Comrades winner Morozova apologises for court skirmish

The Russian runners were almost barred from the race because of the war in Ukraine.
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | SA cricket has shown it doesn’t believe in black players: Ramela Cricket
  2. Pirates and Sundowns confirm big signings as transfer close looms Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates confirm signing Kermit Erasmus and Sipho Chaine Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Dan Malesela was ‘treated like royalty’ at the Royal AM farm Soccer
  5. Queiroz ‘bought ambulances in Mozambique’ after he was fired as SA coach: De Sa Sport

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...