Bok women’s veteran Zenay Jordaan eyes cap record in World Cup opener

05 October 2022 - 15:33 By SPORT STAFF
Zenay Jordaan in action in the first Test against Spain at Ellis Park in August.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Zenay Jordaan is set to earn a record-equalling 34th Test cap after being named on the bench for the Springbok women’s World Cup opener against France at Eden Park on Saturday.

Coach Stanley Raubenheimer selected a settled XV, with only prop Sanelisiwe Charlie not a regular this season.

“Jordaan is on the bench and will equal the Springbok Women record of 34 Test caps held by Zandile Nojoko when she gets a run on Saturday.”

Nolusindiso Booi is captain.

“I had a pretty good idea of what my starting team was going to look like for a while now, and I told the players before we departed SA what everyone’s role will be in this match,” Raubenheimer said.

“It is pleasing to know that the planning was spot on in terms of the preparation of this squad and I credit to my medical and management staff for making sure we could select the team best suited to take on France.”

Springbok Women’s team: Nadine Roos, Nomawethu Mabenge, Zintle Mpupha,
Aphiwe Ngwevu, Simamkele Namba, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Tayla Kinsey, Aseza Hele, Sinazo Mcatshulwa, Sizophila Solontsi, Rights Mkhari, Nolusindiso Booi, Babalwa Latsha, Lindelwa Gwala, Sanelisiwe Charlie.

Replacements: Roseline Botes, Asithandile Ntoyanto, Monica Mazibukwana, Catha Jacobs, Lusanda Dumke, Unam Tose, Zenay Jordaan, Eloise Webb.

