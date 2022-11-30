Sport

Netball Proteas drawn in tricky Pool C for 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town

30 November 2022 - 21:29
Netball Proteas have been drawn in tricky Pool C for 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.
Netball Proteas have been drawn in tricky Pool C for 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

Netball Proteas have been drawn in tricky Pool C for the 2023 Netball World Cup, to be hosted in Cape Town.

To achieve their mission of progressing to the next round, coach Norma Plummer’s charges will have to successfully negotiate through highly unpredictable Jamaica and Wales and lowly ranked Sri Lanka.

If they get out of the pool stages, competition will certainly increase with other top ranked teams like Australia, England and New Zealand lying in wait during the knockout stages.

SA go into the tournament, set to take place from July 28 to August 6 in the Mother City, ranked fifth below top-ranked Australia, New Zealand, England and fourth-placed and pool opponents Jamaica.

Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa said it was a good draw, but the challenge is going to be tough for the Netball Proteas.

“It is a good draw for us and I have seen most of the teams that we will be playing against in action and they are competitive. It is going to be a tough competition but I trust in the South African players.

“Feel it, it is here, this draw today demonstrates that it is real and it is finally happening on our shores. We are grateful that for the first time it will be hosted in Africa and in South Africa and we have to put up a good show.”

Pool A: Australia, Tonga, Zimbabwe, Fiji

Pool B: England, Malawi, Scotland, Barbados

Pool C: SA, Jamaica, Wales, Sri Lanka

Pool D: New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore

subscribe

Most read

  1. World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip Rugby
  4. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Motsepe is always singing the praises of Infantino: Mamadou Gaye Soccer

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft