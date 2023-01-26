Banner pointed out that the new Gen3 cars that started the season in Mexico City earlier this month accelerated quicker than their F1 counterparts going from zero to 200kmph.
The top speed of 322kmph was not far off the 350kmph of F1.
“The reality is FE cars could go faster, but they’re regulated otherwise they’d burn up too much battery power …
“This is the biggest event to happen in this precinct since the staging of the 2010 Fifa World Cup,” he said. “It gets locked down completely, we have 16km of perimeter fencing, in addition to our track security, to control the environment and we have a transport plan with buses.”
Uber had joined as a partner to help with public transport.
Smith said the race precinct would be exempt from loadshedding up to stage six. “We do occasionally exempt precincts. It’s too risky to have a major event in the dark where a disastrous security situation can occur.”
Banner added there was a secondary system that included generators running on bio-fuel.
In future they would use new-generation hydrogen vegetable oil, which had the same molecular structure as diesel, for the traditionally fuel-powered generators.
Tickets starts at R356 for general admission, which offers spectators access to the two fan villages and present views through the fence. A family-of-four special was going for R3,600 with seated tickets ranging from R995 to R2,195.
Apart from the race, which is a two-day event with shakedowns and hot laps on February 24, they are also staging the African Green Economy Summit at the Century City convention city aimed at connecting global capital with opportunities in Africa.
Another initiative is Formula Student Africa, which would involve at least six local universities building electric cars for assessment in 2024.
“It’s about going green,” said Banner.
'Formula E grand prix is Cape Town's biggest event since 2010 World Cup'
