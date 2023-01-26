Politics

LISTEN | Careers that will get you employed, according to the president

Skills 'our economy sorely needs'

26 January 2023 - 16:05 By Bulelani Nonyukela
With youth unemployment at 59.6%, President Cyril Ramaphosa has suggested careers young people should pursue to avoid unemployment.
With youth unemployment at 59.6%, President Cyril Ramaphosa has suggested careers young people should pursue to avoid unemployment.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the economy is hungry for people skilled in certain disciplines and “if we are able to address the scourge of unemployment, these skills should be promoted”.

Listen to the president:

Youth unemployment stands at 59.6% and the president encouraged young people to attain skills that maximised their chances of employment and endorsed creativity and innovation.

He said inclusive growth could be only be achieved when more people were working. Candidates with such skills could be assured they would not easily be joining the ranks of the unemployed, said the president. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Curb effects of learning losses with focus on foundation phase: Ramaphosa

To strengthen the quality of basic education, President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked stakeholders to pay special attention to the foundation phase with ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Dunlop offers container workshops to 48 kasi entrepreneurs — here’s how you can apply

As South Africa battles an unemployment crisis, tyre manufacturer Dunlop is offering township entrepreneurs an opportunity to enhance their ...
News
1 day ago

March to KZN premier's office to demand jobs for hundreds of doctors

Hundreds of doctors from across KwaZulu-Natal are expected to march to the premier's office in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday morning to voice their ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Let’s hope being a civil servant comes into vogue Opinion & Analysis
  2. LISTEN | 'Grooming youth to be employees is not going to help' South Africa
  3. How to rekindle your enjoyment of work Careers

Most read

  1. ACDP's 'first lady' and leader of Women of Destiny Lydia Meshoe has died Politics
  2. Mashatile destined for Union Buildings as Ramaphosa mulls reshuffle Politics
  3. Why Ramaphosa is yet to appoint SABC board Politics
  4. WRAP | Load-shedding an ANC-made problem, says DA at Luthuli House Politics
  5. McKenzie tells DA 'to go to hell' as PA rejects last-minute bid to save Phalatse Politics

Latest Videos

Thousands march in CT against load-shedding
Load-shedding protests spark tensions between DA and ANC in Joburg