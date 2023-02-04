Sport

Veteran Caster Semenya teams up with protégé Sekgodiso for cross-country champs

04 February 2023 - 16:42
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Caster Semenya in action on the track.
Caster Semenya in action on the track.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Former two-time Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya will team up with protégé Prudence Sekgodiso for the 4x2km relay at the world cross-country championships in Australia on February 18. 

The duo, the only South African women to have broken two minutes over 800m, compete in the mixed gender race alongside the country’s top middle-distance men, Tshepo Tshite and Ryan Mphahlele. 

Semenya is barred from competing at any distance from 400m to a mile without taking medication to lower her naturally occurring high levels of testosterone, a rule she is fighting legally. 

She failed in her attempts to qualify in the 5,000m for the Olympics and 2022 world championships, but 2km is far closer to her preferred distances.  

Akani Simbine, Zeney van der Walt scoop main Athletics SA awards

Sprinter Akani Simbine and hurdler Zeney van der Walt walked away with the two main prizes at Athletics South Africa’s inaugural awards function that ...
Sport
1 week ago

In total 27 athletes are confirmed for the one-day event at Bathurst, some 200km west of Sydney. 

The men’s team (10km): Precious Mashele, Maxime Chaumeton, Elroy Gelant, Mathews Leeto, Mbuleli Mathanga and Collen Mulaudzi. 

Women (10km): Cian Oldknow, Kyla Jacobs, Kesa Molotsane, Glenrose Xaba, Cacisile Sosibo and Aynslee van Graan. 

Under-20 men (8km): Dino Nako, Musawenkosi Mnisi, Reatlegile Mosweu, Jayde Rosslee, Siyabonga Xowana and Sibusiso Msibi. 

Under-20 women (6km): Naledi Makgatha, Phemelo Matshaba, Omaatla Dikao, Li-Mari Dekker and Wiepke Schoeman. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

'Hungry' Akani Simbine still has unfinished business on the track

Akani Simbine is confident he can put behind him wretched 2022 season — his worst in seven years — and continue his push for the two elusive medals ...
Sport
1 week ago

SA athletics and swimming score 24% against Olympic qualifying standards

The journey to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which begins in earnest this year, underlines the lack of depth in South Africa’s talent pool.
Sport
4 days ago

Struggling Murray & Roberts to sever ties with running club

Murray & Roberts Running Club is losing its title sponsor, with the construction giant pulling out due to financial pressure.
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA Tourism’s proposed Spurs deal ‘has more benefits’ than Rwanda and Arsenal Soccer
  2. Pirates coach Riveiro coy on Lorch, Makhaula, Marou ahead of Sundowns game Soccer
  3. ‘Unacceptable scoreline in front of our fans’: Mosimane suffers first defeat as ... Soccer
  4. Here’s why SA Tourism chose to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur instead of your ... Soccer
  5. SA Tourism plan to sponsor Spurs worth more than Rwanda deal with Arsenal Soccer

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’