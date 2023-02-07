Sport

SA women fight back from two goals down against US at World Cup

07 February 2023 - 12:28
David Isaacson Sports reporter
SA player Jessica Lardant battles for possession against 14-year-old Reece D'ariano of the US in their Indoor Hockey World Cup match at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.
SA player Jessica Lardant battles for possession against 14-year-old Reece D'ariano of the US in their Indoor Hockey World Cup match at Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria on Tuesday morning.
Image: SUPPLIED

The South African women’s team arrived in body for their Indoor Hockey World Cup match against the US on Tuesday morning, but they only showed up after halfway to fight back from two goals down for a 2-2 draw and score their first point of the tournament. 

After a hard-fought 3-2 loss to tournament favourites the Netherlands on Monday night, the hosts struggled to get going in the early stages and the Yanks hit them hard, going 2-0 up just after the midway break.

Tegan Fourie scored South Africa’s first in the 24th minute from the right side, threading the ball through a small gap between the American goalie and the inside post. 

A minute later skipper Jess O’ Connor equalised, firing a backhanded shot from the edge of the D and the ball flew past a few defenders and between the keeper’s legs into the net.

“It just shows that you push the ball on target and it might just go in,” O’ Connor said with a chuckle, adding the match against Holland had taken a toll physically. 

“Our legs were very tired ... we started off a bit lethargically and unfortunately went two goals down. 

“It wasn’t good enough from us, we’re very disappointed. At the end of the day I think it shows great character to get two-all. We tried to push for the win.”

The South African women’s team, who lost their opener against Austria 3-2, take on Australia on Wednesday (8.10pm).  

“They’re going to come out firing and we need to match that intensity,” warned O’ Connor.

The Netherlands routed Australia 8-0 later in the morning. 

In the opening match of the day Iran downed the Australian men’s team 6-4. 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

King Cassiem scores five as SA bounce Czechs at Indoor Hockey World Cup

Mustapha Cassiem was as lethal as a sniper as he spearheaded a spectacular fightback by the South African men’s team to beat the more-fancied Czech ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Mustapha strikes twice, but Jet's 'low blow' clinches draw against Aussies

Mustapha Cassiem continued his incredible scoring spree with two early goals against Australia at the Indoor Hockey World Cup on Sunday, but it was ...
Sport
2 days ago

SA women draw first blood, but lose opener in dramatic fashion

South Africa captain Jess O’ Connor scored the first goal of the 2023 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough as her ...
Sport
2 days ago

Pyjama queen Jess aims for top eight at Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria

South Africa women’s indoor hockey captain Jess O’Connor works in the sleepwear industry, but you won’t find her napping on the court where her job ...
Sport
3 days ago

South African stars ready to switch to quick pace at Indoor Hockey World Cup

Four of South Africa's key players at the Indoor Hockey World Cup in Pretoria from Sunday to February 11 will have to switch to the short format ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Stellenbosch FC confirm passing of highly-rated youngster Oshwin Andries Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana legend John Moeti dies aged 55 Soccer
  3. Some details emerge about stabbing and death of SA U20 captain Oshwin Andries Soccer
  4. Where are South Africa's top rugby player exports headed? Sport
  5. Stay or go? — Arthur Zwane in the hot seat after Chiefs Galaxy draw Soccer

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...