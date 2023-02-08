'King' LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record

“It's so surreal, because it's something I never made a goal of mine or something I set out to do,” James said after the game. “It just happened.”

Drafted into the league as a teenager, the Akron, Ohio native has more than delivered on the huge expectations put on his broad shoulders at a young age.

A versatile forward, he helped usher in the era of positionless basketball, winning four titles with three different teams, four most valuable player (MVP) awards and four Finals MVP awards.

James sits top of the regular season points list followed by Abdul-Jabbar with Utah Jazz great Karl Malone (36,928), late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (33,643) and Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan (32,292) rounding out the top five.

“When I read about the history of the game I never thought that this record would ever be touched,” James said.

“I just didn't think nobody would have that type of longevity to come out on the floor and play at that level for so long.

“So it's just a complete honour to be a part of this league, to be a part of some of the greats that have ever played this game and to be right at the apex with them.”

Last month, the 38-year-old was named to a record-equalling 19th All Star game, a mark also held by Abdul-Jabbar.

“For sure I know I can play a couple more years,” he said.

“The way I'm feeling, the way my body has been reacting to me throughout the course of this season, I know I can play a couple more years.

“It's all about my mind. My mind is still into it and I am still motivated to go out and try to compete for championships because I feel like that's what I can still do.”

Despite James' historic night, the Lakers fell 133-130 to the Thunder and are now 25-30 on the season.