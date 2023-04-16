Schoolboy phenom Pieter Coetzé underlined his class on Sunday as he notched up his fourth gold medal of the SA championships in Gqeberha, this time in the 200m backstroke.
Swimming
Pieter Coetzé shows his class while Roland Schoeman tops ye olde podium
But women outshine men at SA championships
Image: SUPPLIED
Schoolboy phenom Pieter Coetzé underlined his class on Sunday as he notched up his fourth gold medal of the SA championships in Gqeberha, this time in the 200m backstroke.
The 18-year-old swam alone from the start and touched in 1 min 56.66 sec, well outside his 1:56.05 personal best but well inside the 1:58.07 A-qualifying mark for the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in July. His nearest rival, Ethan du Preez, finished in 2:05.96.
The time made Coetzé the only man of the gala to achieve three qualifiers, having also done them in the 50m and 100m backstroke races.
The only other swimmer to notch up three A-qualifying times was stablemate and Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker in the three breaststroke distances; in all eight women achieved 13 A-qualifying times to four men making seven.
“Definitely tired after the week, but very happy with that time for this time of the season,” said Coetzé, who handed his gold medal to deputy sport minister Nocawe Mafu immediately after receiving it.
While matric pupil Coetzé is still young and way off the world’s best, he could pull off a surprise or two in Fukuoka, especially in the 200m backstroke, where his time on Sunday ranks him second in the world so far this year.
“Back to the grind now, we’ll be going to Greece for a meet there,” said Coetzé, who also won the 50m freestyle.
Erin Gallagher and Duné Coetzee scooped their second qualifiers of the championships in the evening, the final session of the gala.
Gallagher won the women’s 50m butterfly in 26.31 and Coetzee the women’s 400m freestyle in 4:10.49.
“I’m happy that I got another time,” said Coetzee, who is targeting the World Student Games in Chengdu, China, from late July. “I think I could have gone out a little bit faster, but I brought it back really well. I know what I can fix now, but overall I’m really happy with the swim.”
Veteran Roland Schoeman landed his first national long-course crown since 2015, winning the men’s 50m butterfly in 23.83. He was unable to land an A-qualifier, but said he’d be back to try get to the Paris Olympics next year.
“Not having raced long-course in a long time, very rusty, but I still got a long time before hopefully next year,” said 42-year-old Schoeman, who wasn’t that much quicker eight years ago, winning the same crown in 23.69 which also wouldn’t have given him an A-qualifier on Sunday.
Defending champion Coetzé scratched from the 50m fly final which was swum only minutes after the 200m backstroke. Clayton Jimmie and Ryan Coetzee, both 27 years old, completed the oldest podium of the gala with a combined age of 98 years (Schoeman and Jimmie celebrate their birthdays in July and Coetzee in August).
In other action, Hannah Pearse won the women’s 200m backstroke in 2:12.86 and Matthew Sates took the men’s 400m freestyle in 3:55.49.
Swimmers who achieved A-qualifying times are:
Women: Tatjana Schoenmaker (200m, 100m and 50m breaststroke),
Lara van Niekerk (100m and 50m breaststroke), Kaylene Corbett (200m breaststroke), Rebecca Meder (200m individual medley), Aimee Canny (200m freestyle),
Erin Gallagher (100m and 50m butterfly), Duné Coetzee (800m and 400m freestyle),
Emma Chelius (50m freestyle).
Men: Pieter Coetzé (200m, 100m and 50m backstroke), Chad le Clos (200m and 100m butterfly), Michael Houlie (50m breaststroke), Matthew Sates (100m butterfly).
