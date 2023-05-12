Momentum’s relationship was certainly unique in that the company put a specific emphasis on the women’s team, supporting it at a time when women’s cricket had no backing.
Slightly less Momentum, but CSA feels women's cricket remains a valuable brand
Image: Gallo Images
Momentum’s sponsorship renewal with Cricket South Africa (CSA), means its name won’t be emblazoned on the front of the Proteas women’ shirts, but its impact on the sport — and the women’s game in particular — won’t be depreciated.
Momentum has been the headline sponsor of the senior national team since 2013 and played an influential role in the establishment of professional contracts for the country’s women cricketers.
They will remain commercial partners of CSA and specifically women’s cricket, but as far as the senior Proteas are concerned, the financial services group will continue only as an associate sponsor.
That means the company’s name will be on the sleeve as opposed to the chest. It will also continue to be the main sponsor of the South African women’s under-19 team.
Luus calls for women’s SA20 as Proteas demand more support from CSA
CSA’s commercial manager Mtunzi Jonas said the organisation was still looking for a headline sponsor for the national women’s side.
“We strongly feel the women’s team deserves its own commercial programme and partnerships,” said Jonas.
This year’s run to the final of the T20 World Cup elevated the status of the women’s team and there is a strong feeling they can stand on their own as an attractive option for a potential sponsor.
CSA is engaged in finding a headline sponsor for the men’s national team and Jonas said there was a possibility that new partner could sponsor both senior national teams.
“However we have had brands that have expressed interest in partnering just with the women’s team.”
Momentum’s relationship was certainly unique in that the company put a specific emphasis on the women’s team, supporting it at a time when women’s cricket had no backing.
It also, through setting aside money for contracting six women players in 2014, pushed CSA to look more seriously at them and the game.
Momentum’s role in creating the elevated platform the Proteas women’s team holds cannot be overstated, helping to create an environment in which players such as Laura Wolvaardt, Marizanne Kapp and the recently retired Dane van Niekerk, Shabnim Ismail and Mignon du Preez became household names.
CSA said it is confident the winds of change blowing through sport in general will allow it to find a big-name sponsor for the Proteas.
“Just by virtue of what the team did at the World Cup and also the growth not just of interest in women’s cricket, but women’s sport globally, we believe we can find the right partner for the women’s team,” said Jonas.
