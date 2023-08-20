Akani Simbine’s unbeaten run in the top echelons of world sprinting ending in disqualification at the world championship in Budapest on Sunday, sent off the track after false-starting in the semifinals.
The South African with the slow start and great top-end speed, who had been in the top five of the world since 2016, took off a fraction of a second too early in the second semifinal.
He wasn’t the only major casualty, with defending champion Fred Kerley of the US and Italy’s Olympic champion Lamont Jacobs also failing to advance to the final later on Sunday evening (7.10pm).
Hopes of a first-ever men’s 100m medal were left to Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, who ended second in the third heat, and Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala, who qualified as a fastest loser.
Americans Noah Lyles (9.87) and Christian Coleman (9.88) were the two fastest, followed by Jamaican Oblique Seville (9.90) and Briton Zarnel Hughes (9.93).
Ryiem Forde of Jamaica (9.95), Abdul Hakim Sani Brown of Japan (9.97), Tebogo (9.98) and Omanyala (10.01) complete the line-up.
Akani Simbine's 100m medal hopes end in disqualification in Budapest
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
