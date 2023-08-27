Sport

Kenya's Kipyegon first woman to claim 1500m-5000m double at worlds

27 August 2023 - 08:32 By Reuters
Gold medal winner Faith Kipyegon and Team Kenya teammate and bronze medalist Beatrice Chebet react after the women's 5,000m final during day eight of the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday night.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon became the first woman ever to complete a 1,500m-5,000m double at the World Championships after she raced to victory over the longer distance on Saturday.

Four days after she won the 1,500 metres, the two-time Olympic gold medallist surged away from Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan down the home straight to cross in 14 minutes 53.88 seconds for another glorious finish.

Kipyegon's two golds from Budapest cap a remarkable season in which she broke three world records — in the 1,500m, mile and 5,000m.

“This has been an amazing year for me. Making history today, winning two gold medals in a championships is what I was dreaming for this season,” the 29-year-old said.

“I have been patient waiting to be able to break world records and win double golds.

“But my dream just came true, it is amazing. I have been pushing myself to the limits and I will continue to push myself in the future.”

Hassan, bronze medallist in the 1,500, upgraded to silver with 14:54.11. The 30-year-old endured a gruelling triple challenge in Budapest, opening the worlds with a heartbreaking fall just 20 metres from the finish line in the 10,000m.

“These championships have taught me a lot. It has given me more confidence because I moved to the marathon this year and for two years I've hardly done any speed work at all,” said Hassan, who won the London marathon in April in her debut at the distance.

“How I was able to sprint at the end I don't know. I really felt amazing on the last lap and it was only in the last 20 metres I couldn't hold on. Faith was stronger than me today.”

Beatrice Chebet of Kenya won the bronze in 14:54.33.

The US won both 4x100 metres relays at on Saturday night as their individual superstars Noah Lyles and Sha'Carrie Richardson ran anchor legs to complete triple medal weeks.

Lyles added the relay gold to his sprint double while Richardson had already claimed 100m gold and bronze in the 200m.

“It's sensational, amazing. You can't do better. It's out of control,” Lyles said. “I love team USA because everybody is coming here thinking 'I'm going to win'. We're able to put that into a team effort and then we're unstoppable.”

It was a glorious end to the night for the sport's superpower after the earlier disappointment of seeing their highly-favoured 4x400m women's team disqualified after a baton failure in the semifinals.

Despite their rich depth, the U.S men had not won an Olympic final since 2000 and had just one gold from the last seven World Championships amid a series of fumbles and disqualifications.

But they were almost faultless on Saturday as Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Brandon Carnes and Lyles won in 37.38.

“We all know we're fast,” said Lyles. “We don't have to worry about whether we're going to win. It's just about getting the stick around and trusting each other. It's fun to do this.”

Olympic champions Italy, with Tokyo individual gold medallist Lamont Marcell Jacobs on the second leg, took silver with 37.62. Jamaica finished strongly to edge out Britain for bronze in 37.76.

Richardson and Gabby Thomas were added to the women's team alongside Tamari Davis and Twanisha Terry and the foursome were superb in running a championship record time of 41.03 seconds.

“Dreams like this come true,” Richardson said. “I'm just glad that I was able to be here for my first world championship and to do the things I've been working on all season.”

The much-anticipated last-leg showdown between Richardson and Jamaica's 200m champion Shericka Jackson turned into a non-event as the American collected the baton a metre clear and was never challenged.

Jamaica took silver in 41.21 while Britain claimed bronze with 41.97.

The victory edged the US further ahead in their great women's sprint relay rivalry with Jamaica, having now won six to Jamaica’s four of the last 10 World Championships.

Sweden's world record holder Armand Duplantis claimed his second consecutive world pole vault title but did not have a seventh world record in him on a steamy night in Budapest.

The Olympic champion cleared 6.10 metres for gold and then — in what turned into the “Mondo show” — missed at three attempts to clear 6.23, which would have been world record number seven for the remarkable 23-year-old.

Ernest John Obiena of the Philippines won silver with a jump of 6.00m.

