Kenya's Kipyegon first woman to claim 1500m-5000m double at worlds

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon became the first woman ever to complete a 1,500m-5,000m double at the World Championships after she raced to victory over the longer distance on Saturday.

Four days after she won the 1,500 metres, the two-time Olympic gold medallist surged away from Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan down the home straight to cross in 14 minutes 53.88 seconds for another glorious finish.

Kipyegon's two golds from Budapest cap a remarkable season in which she broke three world records — in the 1,500m, mile and 5,000m.

“This has been an amazing year for me. Making history today, winning two gold medals in a championships is what I was dreaming for this season,” the 29-year-old said.

“I have been patient waiting to be able to break world records and win double golds.