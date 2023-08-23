Sport

Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m gold, El Bakkali keeps 3,000m steeplechase

23 August 2023 - 08:10 By Reuters
Kenya's Faith Kipyegon reacts as she crosses the line to win the women's 1500m final ahead of second-placed Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji and third-placed Netherlands' Sifan Hassan at the World Athletics Championship at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday night.
Image: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon capped a year that brought her a trio of world records by claiming a hat-trick of world 1,500m gold medals as she ran a perfect race to come home in 3:54.87 in Tuesday's final.

Kipyegon, the double Olympic champion, has not lost over the distance for two years. Still only 29, Budapest is her sixth World Championships and she now has a remarkable haul of three golds, two silvers and a fifth place on her debut in 2013.

Avoiding any risk of a fall, Kipyegon hit the front from the start, though keeping a controlled pace. With the rest of the field effectively running for minor medals, nobody challenged her and when Kipyegon kicked for home at the bell she opened a huge lead and enjoyed a virtual lap of honour in advance.

Ethiopian 21-year-old Diribe Welteji was the best of the rest as she took silver in 3:55.69, with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, still heavily strapped after falling metres from the line while fighting for 10,000m gold three days ago, finishing well for bronze in 3:56.00.

“This is a great season for me — to break the world records and to become a world champion here, to defend my title, I am so grateful,” said Kipyegon, who set new marks over 1,500m, the mile and 5,000m in June and July.

“I was chasing history today and I was chasing this title. My plan was to get to the front then I just controlled the race and kept going faster and faster.”

Kipyegon and Hassan are likely to clash again later in the week when both race over 5,000m. 

Italy's Olympic champion and showman Gianmarco Tamberi captured the world high jump title on Tuesday, in a dramatic finish against young American JuVaughn Harrison.

Tamberi, who famously shared the Olympic title with three-time world champion Mutaz Barshim of Qatar, cleared a world-leading 2.36m for gold. He missed at one attempt at 2.40 and then called it a night, his victory secured.

“I feel like a human being who beats superheroes,” Tamberi said.

The 31-year-old Tamberi, wearing one green sock and one red, and his face shaved on only one side, leapt into the water hazard of the steeplechase in wild celebration with Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, who had just raced to gold in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.

“It's crazy, it's an indescribable feeling,” Tamberi said. “I have been rewarded for all the sacrifices made.

“I managed to stay focused, expressing my feelings. My secret is being myself on the platform. It worked,” he added. “Many had doubts about the change of coach, the gold is also thanks to my father.”

Silver was a terrific result for Harrison, who in Tokyo became the first American since Jim Thorpe in 1912 to compete in both the long jump, finishing fifth, and high jump (seventh) at the Olympics. (Reporting by Lori Ewing Editing by Toby Davis)

Olympic gold medallist El Bakkali of Morocco claimed his second consecutive world championship title in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.

The 27-year-old held off world record holder and Olympic silver medallist Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win in eight minutes 3.53 seconds and then laid down in the water hazard in celebration on a humid night at the National Athletics Centre.

“After winning in Eugene last year, I am really proud to bring home another gold,” said El Bakkali.

“I had great preparations for these championships but today's field was very strong with athletes like Lamecha.

“I came ready and prepared and believed I could win. This medal gives me additional motivation for the Olympic Games in Paris. I want to win there too,” he added.

Laulauga Tausaga obliterated her personal best by over four metres to take a stunning world discus gold just as fellow American and hot favourite Valarie Allman had been seemingly cruising towards the title.

Tausaga, who finished last in the previous two world finals, came into the showdown with a best of 65.46m but somehow found 69.49 with her fifth throw, before sprinting into the crowd to celebrate with her incredulous supporters.

Olympic champion Allman owned the top six throws of the season, the best of them almost three metres better than anyone else in the field, and was determined to avoid a repeat of last year when she was hot favourite but managed only bronze behind surprise winner Feng Bin of China.

Unlike in Eugene, Allman stamped her authority on the Budapest competition with a first round throw of 68.57m — further than any of her rivals had managed all year.

She improved that to 68.79 in the third round and 69.23 in the fourth and seemed comfortably set for gold until her team mate's stunner.

Hawaiian-born Tausaga had managed a personal best of 65.56 but that was barely noticed as it kept her in sixth place at the halfway point.

After Tausaga's Bob Beamonesque throw, Allman had a final chance to reclaim the lead but could not manage it, leaving her compatriot to take a victory throw, which shed did with tears streaming down her face.

Feng claimed bronze with a final round throw of 68.20.

