Briton Kerr stuns Ingebrigtsen to win 1,500m gold, Paulino claims 400m gold
Briton Josh Kerr pulled off one of the shocks of the World Championships when he beat Olympic champion and hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen in an absolute carbon copy of last year's final to take 1,500m gold on Wednesday.
Favourite in 2022, Norway's Ingebrigtsen was outkicked by Britain's Jake Wightman to miss out on gold and Kerr, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist behind Ingebrigtsen, made his move at about the same spot with 200 metres to go.
Kerr dug deep to stay in front and won in 3:29.38 with Ingebrigtsen, whose 3:27.14 run in Poland five weeks ago made him the fourth-fastest man in history, taking silver in 3:29.65.
Fast-finishing Norwegian Narve Gilje Nordas secured the bronze in 3:29.68.
“I didn't feel like I ran the best race either. I just threw my whole 16 years of this sport in that last 200m and didn't give up until the end.
“It's been a long time coming. It's quite an overwhelming experience. I'm so proud of myself,” said Kerr, who ran the race in sunglasses.
“But it would scare you how meticulously we planned for this. We threw everything we had at this in terms of nutrition, sleep, training, race reviews, everything. We left no stone unturned and if it wasn't a gold medal today, that was the best we could have done. And so I planned like a champion and I was able to do that for myself today.”
Ingebrigtsen said his legs felt heavy as he was unable to respond to Kerr moving onto his shoulder.
“I don't feel my body was quite 100%. In today's race I wasn't the best,” he said.
“I won't blame it on anything, but last year I was by far the best, but did a worse race. But today I wasn't the best. I'm disappointed, but not when others do things right and are as prepared as they are. I don't feel like I could have done much differently.”
Last year Ingebrigtsen recovered to win the 5,000m gold and he has the chance to do that again in Budapest.
Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won gold in the women’s 400m on Wednesday, finally claiming top spot on the podium after silvers at last year’s worlds and Tokyo Olympics.
The race was wide open in the absence of injured American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 400m hurdles world record holder and fastest in the world this year over the flat, and with Olympic and defending world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo going out in the heats four months after having a baby.
Paulino, second-fastest this year, was out in lane seven and ran a controlled race to come off the final bend in the lead and drive home for an emphatic victory in 48.76 seconds.
Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek took silver in 49.57 followed by Sada Williams of Barbados in 49.60.
Reuters