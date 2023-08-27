There is a growing body of evidence indicating that gut health has a corresponding impact on your overall health, with several recent research studies revealing the gut microbiome affects the immune system, autoimmune diseases, endocrine disorders, gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, sleep, digestion and even mental health.
Registered dietitian and nutritionist Tabitha Hume explains that the body is downstream of the gut, so if your gut is not healthy, it's likely you’re not feeling great either. “If your gut is unhealthy, you will be more prone to contracting infections, inflammatory disorders, obesity, worsened symptoms of autoimmune disorders and even increased symptoms of attention deficit disorder,” she says.
Optimal gut health is achieved when there is a balance between good and bad bacteria and yeast in your digestive system. Given the majority of your immune system is in the gut, an unhealthy gut means neither your immune system nor your hormones are able to function optimally.
Signs that your gut health is struggling, reveals Hume, includes frequent bouts of ill health, indigestion, reflux, sinusitis early in the morning, bloating and swelling, ulcers, infrequent or too frequent bowel movements, abnormal stools, tiredness and sluggishness, and problems with absorption.
The first step to improving gut health, she says, is the follow the right diet to ensure a healthy gut microbiome. “Most people are not eating enough fruit and vegetables, so they are short of fibre. Fibre is critically important for gut health, affecting the functioning of the gut, including the digestion and absorption of nutrients. Foods that are high in fibre include vegetables, beans and legumes, fruit, nuts and seeds.”
Holistic health and wellness
Healthy gut, healthy life
There is a growing body of evidence indicating that gut health has a corresponding impact on your overall health.
Image: Supplied
There is a growing body of evidence indicating that gut health has a corresponding impact on your overall health, with several recent research studies revealing the gut microbiome affects the immune system, autoimmune diseases, endocrine disorders, gastrointestinal disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, sleep, digestion and even mental health.
Registered dietitian and nutritionist Tabitha Hume explains that the body is downstream of the gut, so if your gut is not healthy, it's likely you’re not feeling great either. “If your gut is unhealthy, you will be more prone to contracting infections, inflammatory disorders, obesity, worsened symptoms of autoimmune disorders and even increased symptoms of attention deficit disorder,” she says.
Optimal gut health is achieved when there is a balance between good and bad bacteria and yeast in your digestive system. Given the majority of your immune system is in the gut, an unhealthy gut means neither your immune system nor your hormones are able to function optimally.
Signs that your gut health is struggling, reveals Hume, includes frequent bouts of ill health, indigestion, reflux, sinusitis early in the morning, bloating and swelling, ulcers, infrequent or too frequent bowel movements, abnormal stools, tiredness and sluggishness, and problems with absorption.
The first step to improving gut health, she says, is the follow the right diet to ensure a healthy gut microbiome. “Most people are not eating enough fruit and vegetables, so they are short of fibre. Fibre is critically important for gut health, affecting the functioning of the gut, including the digestion and absorption of nutrients. Foods that are high in fibre include vegetables, beans and legumes, fruit, nuts and seeds.”
She advises decreasing the amount of animal protein in your diet. “Excessive quantities of animal protein can kill of the good bacteria in your gut, causing an imbalance which can result in an increased risk of certain cancers.”
In addition, limit processed foods, don’t forget to eat healthy carbohydrates and drink enough water. “Water bulks up with fibre and eases the passage of stools through the gastrointestinal tract so nutrients can be absorbed, and helps to prevent constipation,” says Hume.
“Ultimately, good gut health relies on sufficient volumes of the right food, eaten on a regular basis. Try not to miss meals.”
A good probiotic, she adds, is also a good idea. “Following a course of antibiotics, a daily dose is required. However, it’s a good idea to take a probiotic not just when you have been on antibiotics, but to ensure good gut health. Look for a probiotic that includes one to four bacteria. Ideally, you want to start with a big loading dose and then cut back to a maintenance dose. Remember to take the probiotic consistently and that probiotics can only survive and thrive if there is sufficient carbohydrate in the diet.”
While fermented foods such as yoghurt may have limited benefits, don’t think you can substitute yoghurt for a good probiotic as it doesn’t contain sufficient quantities of probiotic, she says.
“The benefits of good gut health are the prevention of cancer, no bloating or wind, regular bowel movements, higher levels of energy, increased calmness and ability to cope, and decreased inflammation and inflammatory responses,” says Hume.
She warns, however, against being taken in by quick fixes for improved gut health. “There is currently no evidence to support colon cleansing as a mechanism to improve gut health, for example. Similarly, there is no one food or product that will heal an unhealthy gut overnight. Instead, focus on healthy eating and if in any doubt, consult a registered dietitian or nutritionist,” she concludes.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Forget about the gym, everyone is doing the hot girl walk
Couch potatoes or a cold beer? We need more info, policies for middle age
Can the ‘keto’ diet help you live longer? What research suggests
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos