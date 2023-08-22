Sport

Lane nine just fine for world's new 100m champ, US loner Richardson

22 August 2023 - 08:35 By Mitch Phillips
Sha'carri Richardson of the US celebrates winning gold in the 100m at the World Athletics Championship at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary Monday night.
Image: Reuters/Dylan Martinez

US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson said winning the world 100 metres final from lane nine on Monday was fitting after a lifetime of being in her own world.

Richardson was given the outside lane as a consequence of coming through the semifinals as a fastest loser, but turned it into an advantage as she focused on her own race to run down Jamaican Shericka Jackson and take her first global title in a championship record 10.65 seconds

“I just felt I executed an amazing race for myself not even knowing where the other ladies were. I was by myself in my own world which honestly has been like that all my life,” she said.

“I've always been in my own world, my own element, so lane nine was perfect for me to do what it is that I know to do and focus on myself.”

In the post-race press conference the 23-year-old certainly did that - berating foreign journalists for mispronouncing her name or for daring to question her performance in the semis, when she was left sitting in the blocks and came so close to blowing her big chance.

It would not have been the first time, Budapest representing her maiden global championships despite being at the very sharp end of women's sprinting for four years.

She won the US trials for the Tokyo Olympics but was then banned after testing positive for cannabis.

Last year she failed to qualify in the 100m or 200m in the worlds and had to watch as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah took a Jamaican clean sweep in the 100, as well as silver and gold in the 200 on American soil in Eugene.

