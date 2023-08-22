Lane nine just fine for world's new 100m champ, US loner Richardson

US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson said winning the world 100 metres final from lane nine on Monday was fitting after a lifetime of being in her own world.

Richardson was given the outside lane as a consequence of coming through the semifinals as a fastest loser, but turned it into an advantage as she focused on her own race to run down Jamaican Shericka Jackson and take her first global title in a championship record 10.65 seconds

“I just felt I executed an amazing race for myself not even knowing where the other ladies were. I was by myself in my own world which honestly has been like that all my life,” she said.

“I've always been in my own world, my own element, so lane nine was perfect for me to do what it is that I know to do and focus on myself.”