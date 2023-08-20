Sport

Boxing

Gingqi outpoints unrated Hlongwane to lift his second national title

20 August 2023 - 17:29
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Asanda Gingqi won the national title outpointing Sifiso Hlongwane. File photo
Former South African featherweight champion Asanda Gingqi lifted his second national title on Sunday as he outpointed Sifiso Hlongwane to win the vacant junior-lightweight strap in Soweto.

Two judges scored it 115-113 and the third had it 116-114.

The fight at the Orlando Community Hall was controversially awarded title status after the Boxing South Africa (BSA) board overruled its sanctioning committee, which had refused to endorse Hlongwane, an unrated fighter, as a challenger.

Promoter Ayanda Matiti had appealed the sanctioning committee’s decision.

And while the result might be seen as a vindication of the board’s decision, it can also be a dangerous precedent if this is going to be a common occurrence.

The taller Hlongwane survived the fight comfortably, fighting off the back foot and trying to give Gingqi few opportunities to offload his punches.

Landi Ngxeke wore down Luciano Baldor of Argentina over three rounds, forcing him to quit on his stool at the start of the fourth.

Ngxeke, who lifted the vacant WBO global bantamweight title in the process, improved his record to 11 wins, one loss and a draw. Baldor dropped to 18-4.

