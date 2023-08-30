Proteas vs Australia won’t be broadcast by SABC

Public broadcaster the SABC will not show the series between the Proteas and Australia that starts in Durban on Wednesday after it failed to reach an agreement with Cricket SA.

The organisations had held lengthy talks about broadcasting the three match T20 International series and the five ODIs that follow, but on Tuesday night, CSA announced they could not agree terms.

“While CSA is disappointed at the prospect of many South Africans missing out on coverage of the Australia series, it reaffirms its commitment to making cricket accessible to all South Africans,” read a statement from CSA.

Cricket SA, despite holding a broadcast deal with pay television broadcaster SuperSport, has always insisted that the Proteas matches at home are shown on the public broadcaster, often for little fee.