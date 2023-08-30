Proteas vs Australia won’t be broadcast by SABC
Public broadcaster the SABC will not show the series between the Proteas and Australia that starts in Durban on Wednesday after it failed to reach an agreement with Cricket SA.
The organisations had held lengthy talks about broadcasting the three match T20 International series and the five ODIs that follow, but on Tuesday night, CSA announced they could not agree terms.
“While CSA is disappointed at the prospect of many South Africans missing out on coverage of the Australia series, it reaffirms its commitment to making cricket accessible to all South Africans,” read a statement from CSA.
Cricket SA, despite holding a broadcast deal with pay television broadcaster SuperSport, has always insisted that the Proteas matches at home are shown on the public broadcaster, often for little fee.
Cricket SA has viewed its relationship with the SABC as crucial to growth and development of the sport, but the public broadcaster not paying anywhere close to premium prices for rights leaves CSA in a difficult position. It is also struggling financially, with losses of over R400m announced in the last two financial years.
Though the matches with Australia, usually among the most high-profile series on the calendar, won’t be shown this time, CSA said the door isn’t shut for the SABC.
“CSA will continue to engage with the SABC to find common ground on the broadcasting of cricket content. This is as the public broadcaster pursues to fulfil its mandate of providing cricket coverage for the majority of South Africans, while CSA is unwavering in its quest to ensure that cricket reaches all corners of the country.”
“With CSA and the SABC partnership having provided mutually beneficial value in the past, CSA believes it is in the interest of both the parties’ stakeholders that such a partnership be maintained into the future.”
The five ODIs will be the Proteas’ final preparation before the World Cup, which starts in October.