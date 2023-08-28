Knight Riders get cricket’s first slow-overs red card in CPL

Trinbago Knight Riders became the first cricket team to receive a red card on Sunday, with Sunil Narine paying the penalty for his team's slow overs-rate in a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match.

CPL organisers introduced a slew of measures to tackle the problem of slow-over rates this season, including a red card for a fielding side found to be behind schedule at the start of the final over of an innings.

The sanction means a team loses a player selected by the captain and must have six fielders inside the circle.

The issue of slow over-rates has plagued the game, with matches often spilling over their stipulated time. The governing International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced fines for international teams found behind schedule in all three formats and also docks World Test Championship points.