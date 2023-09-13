“It remained small margins and one can see how the players have learnt from their shortcomings and brought it into the ODI format. There are many positives, and one that stands out for me is the shared individual performances of the players.”
Tryon returns for Proteas’ series against Black Ferns
Image: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz
Chloe Tryon will return to the Proteas women's side for the series against New Zealand later this month.
The big-hitting 29-year-old all-rounder was the most notable absentee from the squad that is now touring Pakistan, having asked not to be considered for that series.
“We are very happy to have Chloe Tryon back within the space and excited to see how she will further improve the squad with her all-round qualities,” selection convener Clinton du Preez said.
Should Tryon play in all three ODIs against New Zealand, she would become the eighth South African player to participate in 100 ODIs.
Laura Wolvaardt will continue as interim captain, and after the series sit down with the selectors to assess how the leadership position has affected her overall play.
Wolvaardt, who was named to the position just days before the team travelled to Pakistan, was the leading run-scorer in the T20 series, which the Proteas lost. In the ODIs she has scored just 30 runs in two innings, though her team has won that series with one match still to play.
“It was always going to be very difficult to adapt to the conditions in Pakistan. However, I'm pleased with how the team competed in the T20Is,” said Du Preez.
“It remained small margins and one can see how the players have learnt from their shortcomings and brought it into the ODI format. There are many positives, and one that stands out for me is the shared individual performances of the players.”
“We go into the New Zealand series on a high and we want to carry the momentum into the tour at home,” Du Preez added.
The Proteas will play three ODIs against the Black Ferns, a series that forms part of the ICC Women's Championship, the qualifying competition, in which the top five teams will earn spots in the 2025 Women's World Cup. The third match in that series will see the Proteas don their black strip in support of the fight against gender-based violence.
The two sides will then play a five-match T20 International series, starting on October 6, at Buffalo Park in East London.
