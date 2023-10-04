Mdodana lauds quality of netball at SA champs as playoffs fight intensifies

Though netball is yet to turn professional in South Africa, former Spar Proteas captain Zanele Mdodona has marvelled at the sport’s growth in the country over recent years and remains hopeful about its future.

Mdodana, the coach of Maties, is doing commentary for SuperSport TV in the Spar Netball National Championships taking place at Hoërskool Rustenburg in Rustenburg until Saturday.

This year’s national champs have drawn about 1,800 netball players, many of whom are looking to build a career in the sport or catch the eye of national team selectors.

“With so many participants, I think this is arguably one of the biggest tournaments of the Spar National Champs we have ever had in terms of the numbers in participation,” Mdodana said.

“It’s really speaking to the growth of the sport in the country and the quality of the play, especially in the A Section for the seniors and the Under-21s, has been really good.