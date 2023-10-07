Matthew Sates landed South Africa’s first medals of the World Cup meet in Berlin on Saturday night, winning the men’s 200m individual medley and then 35 minutes later powering to gold again in the 200m butterfly.
He clocked 1min 58.01sec to win the multi-stroke event, and then surged from fourth place at the final turn to touch first in 1:55.87.
American Trenton Julian was second in 1:56.53.
Sates’s last lap of 29.47sec was more than a second faster than his rivals.
The 2023 World Cup series, which moves to Athens next weekend, is being staged in long-course pools to help swimmers in their preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Swimming
Sates strikes double gold in Berlin
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Matthew Sates landed South Africa’s first medals of the World Cup meet in Berlin on Saturday night, winning the men’s 200m individual medley and then 35 minutes later powering to gold again in the 200m butterfly.
He clocked 1min 58.01sec to win the multi-stroke event, and then surged from fourth place at the final turn to touch first in 1:55.87.
American Trenton Julian was second in 1:56.53.
Sates’s last lap of 29.47sec was more than a second faster than his rivals.
The 2023 World Cup series, which moves to Athens next weekend, is being staged in long-course pools to help swimmers in their preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos