Rugby

Saru announces details of World Cup trophy tour in four provinces

29 October 2023 - 18:16
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Damian Willemse with the Webb Ellis Cup after the Springboks' 2023 Rugby World Cup final win against the All Blacks at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

SA Rugby (Saru) has confirmed a World Cup trophy tour with the history-making Springbok rugby team in four provinces, with more satellite tours set for next year. 

The Springboks arrive home on Tuesday morning from their successful campaign in France. The four-day tour will commence on Thursday and be wrapped up on Saturday. 

South Africa team beat the All Blacks 12-11 in the final at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday night. 

Saru said the tour will take place in Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. 

“The tour will start in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto — concluding at FNB Stadium — on Thursday, and take in Cape Town (Friday) and Durban (Saturday) before concluding in the Eastern Cape (East London) on Sunday,” Saru said in a statement. 

“The locations have been selected for population size in the first three instances and because of the Eastern Cape’s rugby significance in the fourth.” 

“Satellite tours to Bloemfontein, Nelson Mandela Bay and other centres will be scheduled for 2024. Such tours after the 2019 victory had to be abandoned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.” 

The federation said route maps and times for each tour will be announced later.

The team will attend the gala World Rugby Awards ceremony in Paris on Sunday night before leaving France for South Africa on Monday morning.

