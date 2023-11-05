Sport

Boxing

SA's only mainstream world champion Nontshinga KOed in Monte Carlo

05 November 2023 - 05:31 By SPORT STAFF
Sivenathi Nontshinga, right, beat Regie Suganob in the first defence of his title in East London in July.
Image: Mark Andrews

Sivenathi Nontshinga, South Afica's only mainstream world champion, lost his IBF junior-flyweight title on Saturday night when he was knocked out in the second round by unheralded Mexican Adrian Curiel in Monaco. 

The No.12 contender landed a single right hand flush on Nontshinga's chin to lift the crown. 

Nontshinga dropped to 12 wins and a loss while Curiel improved to 24 victories, four losses and a draw. It was only the fourth stoppage win of the Mexican's career. 

