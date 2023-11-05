Sivenathi Nontshinga, South Afica's only mainstream world champion, lost his IBF junior-flyweight title on Saturday night when he was knocked out in the second round by unheralded Mexican Adrian Curiel in Monaco.
The No.12 contender landed a single right hand flush on Nontshinga's chin to lift the crown.
Nontshinga dropped to 12 wins and a loss while Curiel improved to 24 victories, four losses and a draw. It was only the fourth stoppage win of the Mexican's career.
Boxing
SA's only mainstream world champion Nontshinga KOed in Monte Carlo
Image: Mark Andrews
