‘I don’t want his money, it is a matter of principle’: Sukazi on Mokwena issue going to court
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images
Feuding between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns escalated this week, with Rockets owner Tim Sukazi explaining the Rockets turned to the high court regarding comments made by Rulani Mokwena as a matter of principle.
TS Galaxy on Tuesday approached the court over what they alleged to be defamatory statements by Sundowns coach Mokwena against Rockets counterpart Sead Ramović.
Sukazi said they wanted Mokwena to retract the statements he made in April after their DStv Premiership win over TS Galaxy, in which Mokwena claimed there was a deliberate ploy to hurt Downs midfielder Bongani Zungu.
“We are taking Rulani, not Sundowns, to court and we are dealing with a matter of principle,” Sukazi said.
“He seemed to suggest our coach connived with the players to injure a particular player of Sundowns and it is a blatant lie. It was hurtful to us as TS Galaxy because we are a project and club of the future and we strive on the spirit of humanity.
“To suggest we deliberately plan to injure people and other stuff is a no and that I cannot allow and it is me who is talking. I will not allow it from Rulani or anyone — there is no-one who will put our club out there as a violent club, so this is a matter of principle.”
Sukazi said Galaxy gave Mokwena time to retract his statement but he did not.
“We sent him a letter and afforded him an opportunity to retract those utterances. We gave him three days and he did not do it. We warned him if he doesn’t do it we would institute a case against him for damages and he didn't do it.
“We stand on our word as Galaxy. I am not a person who has said I am going to do something and it doesn't happen.
“If the court rules in our favour, we don't want Rulani’s money, it is money we will donate to charity to help the needy. I don't want his money, it is just a matter of principle.”
Galaxy substitute Orebotse Mongae was red-carded in the 85th minute for a professional foul on Zungu, who had to be replaced by Bathusi Aubaas, meaning Downs, who had used their substitutes, ended their 3-0 DStv Premiership win against Galaxy at Loftus Versfeld on April 29 with 10 men.
Mokwena suggested in his post-match TV interview with SuperSport the challenge was retribution by the Galaxy players for a tackle by Zungu that broke Rockets star Bernard Parker’s leg in a Carling Knockout clash in October. He suggested Ramović was behind that effort.
“I’m disappointed with the tackle on Zungu because I was told last night [Sunday] the coach of the opposition [Ramovic] showed [the footage of] the tackle Zungu made on Parker to his players [during the week] and said, ‘Don’t forget what Zungu did’,” Mokwena said.
“I’m disappointed because these things happen. I can say again I know Zungu’s tackle [on Parker] can happen anywhere in any game; I’ve seen worse tackles.
“We’ve even got [Abubeker] Nassir still out injured, but we’ve forgiven and we’ve moved on because it’s a contact sport and it’s there. But when we intentionally injure players and we send out these things, it’s a bit disappointing from a professional level.”
