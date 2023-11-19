After beating Alcaraz, Djokovic looks to cap ‘almost perfect’ year in ATP final

Novak Djokovic said he is hoping to put the cherry on top of a successful 2023 season with a record seventh ATP Finals title, after the world number one beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal to set up a showdown with Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic has won the Australian Open, French Open and US Open this year to take his tally up to 24 Grand Slam titles and overtake rival Rafa Nadal. He also surpassed Steffi Graf's record for the most weeks as world number one.

“I had an almost perfect season, Grand Slam season,” Djokovic told reporters after his 6-3 6-2 win over Alcaraz on Saturday.

“Ended the year as number one in the world, reached really all the objectives that I had, broke many records, made history of the sport. Of course, I'm thrilled with the season.