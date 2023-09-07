Alcaraz downs Zverev to complete all-star US Open semifinal line-up

World number one Carlos Alcaraz vanquished Alexander Zverev 6-3 6-2 6-4 on Wednesday to complete an all-star US Open men's semifinal line-up that features three Flushing Meadows champions and a big-hitting American wild card.

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 winner, overcame brutal heat and fellow Russian Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-3 6-4 to set up a Friday meeting with defending champion Alcaraz.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic and 20-year-old Ben Shelton booked their spots on Tuesday.

A clash between the last two US Open winners Alcaraz and Medvedev is an obvious attraction but Djokovic and Shelton is perhaps the more intriguing — the 23-times Grand Slam winner going up against the fearless Shelton, who has said his approach will be to close his eyes and swing away.