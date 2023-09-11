Djokovic wins US Open for record equalling 24th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic would not let Daniil Medvedev spoil his date with history a second time as he battled past the Russian 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 to win the US Open on Sunday and equal Margaret Court's record haul of 24 Grand Slams.

Djokovic's victory, his fourth in 10 Flushing Meadows finals, capped another remarkable season after his wins at the Australian Open and Roland Garros, and he will return to the top of the world rankings when they are updated later on Monday.

No man has won a calendar Grand Slam in 54 years, though Djokovic came close once again, losing in five sets to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

But for the moment he is savouring his 24th Slam.

“It obviously means the world to me,” he said. “I'm really living my childhood dream.

“To make the history of this sport is something truly remarkable, it's hard to describe the words.