Promoters win round one as court orders new Boxing SA board out

14 December 2023 - 10:14
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Zizi Kodwa, left, with his newly appointed Boxing South Africa chair Sifiso Shongwe
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Boxing South Africa’s (BSA) new board has been interdicted from assuming duties, sport minister Zizi Kodwa has told SABC News.

The board members, who started working on Tuesday, decided in their first meeting to lift the suspension of director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso, also appointing him as acting CEO.

The National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA) had objected to the board appointed by Kodwa because he had failed to consult them as required by the Boxing Act.

Kodwa had written to the association asking them to nominate people to the new board that was supposed to take office on December 11.

