Boxing South Africa’s (BSA) new board has been interdicted from assuming duties, sport minister Zizi Kodwa has told SABC News.
The board members, who started working on Tuesday, decided in their first meeting to lift the suspension of director of operations Mandla Ntlanganiso, also appointing him as acting CEO.
The National Professional Boxing Promoters’ Association (NPBPA) had objected to the board appointed by Kodwa because he had failed to consult them as required by the Boxing Act.
Kodwa had written to the association asking them to nominate people to the new board that was supposed to take office on December 11.
Promoters win round one as court orders new Boxing SA board out
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Kodwa rescinds state attorney letter, tells new boxing board to start work
They submitted a list of names but none of their preferred candidates made it to the board.
At this stage it is not immediately known if the new board’s actions — including recalling Ntlanganiso — will stand and whether the old board fills the vacuum or if the regulator is supposed to operate without an executive.
Kodwa suggested Ntlanganiso would continue in his role. “The good thing is that they appointed an acting CEO ... who has already resumed responsibilities. I am very proud that they have taken that decision.”
