Sport

Kodwa, Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus congratulate Dricus du Plessis on his UFC world title

21 January 2024 - 19:06
Sithembiso Dindi Sports Reporter
Dricus Du Plessis (right) celebrates defeating Sean Strickland (left) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena.
Image: Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

South African sports minister Zizi Kodwa has joined scores of local people to celebrate and congratulate the newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.   

Mixed martial art star Du Plessis became the first South African to win a UFC title when he claimed a victory over US star Sean Strickland during the bout at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada on Sunday morning.

Du Plessis outpointed the American to claim a split-decision win. 

A lot of prominent people, such as Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi, Rassie Eramus, have shared their congratulations to the new world champ on social media platforms.   

Kodwa said Du Plessis has flown the South African flag high with his performances in the UFC.   

“I congratulate him on the remarkable achievement of being the first South African to be crowned UFC champion,” Kodwa said in a statement.   

“It has been particularly special to see South Africans unite in their diversity to support their own, as Du Plessis made history.   

“This once again shows the power of South Africans when uniting and supporting their own. Let us carry this spirit, as South Africans continue to make history on global platforms in sport, arts and culture.” 

Soon after his victory, Du Plessis called out former champion Israel Adesanya to be his opponent in his first title defence. 

“There was another guy trying to take my shine. He lost his shine. Now I have your shine. You didn’t get into the cage tonight, but Israel Adesanya, get your a** back into the UFC so we can settle the score!”

